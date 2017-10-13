KSP searching for 2 babies taken from Winchester home

WINCHESTER, KY (WAVE) - Police are searching for two children who were taken from their home in Winchester, Kentucky. That's in Clark County just east of Lexington.

The young boys live with their grandmother, who was recently awarded custody.

Kentucky State Police say six-month-old Gunner Wells and his brother, one-year-old Ryder Wells, were taken on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The initial missing persons investigation indicates they may be with their biological parents, Gerald and Amber Wells.

Anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of these boys or their parents should call their local police or KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

