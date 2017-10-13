Park Hill welcomes gun safety program for children

The program is aimed at children who live in the Park Hill housing complex, one of the most violent in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Little Hands, Little Feet is a 13-week gun safety program for children. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Little Hands, Little Feet is the brain child of Luther Brown. It's a 13-week gun safety program for children.

"Since I've been in Park Hill, it's been whole lot of killing," Letitia Young said. "This program, yes, I love it."

After four years, the program is finally in Park Hill. They've partnered with Bridges of Hope-Neighborhood Place.

The facility is across the street from the Park Hill Housing Complex. It's been deemed one of the most violent housing units in the Metro Louisville.

"Don't play with real guns," Demari Whaley said. "You can play with fake guns, but don't point it at nobody."

"These children are affected by the gun in all kind of ways," Brown said. "Mentally, psychologically, even trying to go to school."

Students learn the risks of firearms through coloring books, speakers, and activities. They're only in week four, but know exactly what to do if there's a shooting.

"Run in a zig-zag line, hide, and when you're safe and you hiding just call 911," Whaley said.

However, the lessons go beyond safety. Each child is learning the value of life.

"I think we need to feed that more in our kids," Nannette Dix said. "They're something special and I think it will have a ripple effect."

Contact Nannette Dix at 502-634-6057 or Luther Brown at 502-290-7979 for more information on the program.

