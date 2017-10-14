Rick Pitino sells Louisville home, could learn fate Monday

Rick Pitino's house is up for sale. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Suspended University of Louisville Head Basketball Coach Rick Pitino put his Louisville home up for sale, and it's already under contract.

The house is on Mockingbird Gardens Drive near the Crescent Hill Golf Course.

From Air 3 we could see a pool and a three car garage.

We don't know the asking price.

Monday we could learn the fate of Pitino and his assistant coach, Kenny Johnson. That's the next meeting of the UofL Athletic Association.

UofL parted ways with another assistant coach, Jordan Fair, this week, terminating his employment without cause.

Tom Jurich remains on paid leave, though UofL has not been named in the FBI complaint and no one connected to the university has been charged.

It's alleged the coaches conspired with Adidas officials to funnel $100,000 to the family of Brian Bowen, who committed to UofL in June.

Bowen has been suspended indefinitely. He's not allowed to practice or workout with the team.

