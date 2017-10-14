California 'getting the upper hand' against deadly wildfires

The NFL is keeping an eye on the wildfires in Northern California and has been exploring options to move the game between the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers if it becomes necessary.

The NFL is keeping an eye on the wildfires in Northern California and has been exploring options to move the game between the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers if it becomes necessary.

A steady series of disasters - massive flooding in Texas, hurricane damage in Florida, and a humanitarian crisis in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico - could be putting 2017 on track to rival Hurricane Katrina and other 2005 storms as the most costly set of disasters ever.

A steady series of disasters - massive flooding in Texas, hurricane damage in Florida, and a humanitarian crisis in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico - could be putting 2017 on track to rival Hurricane Katrina and other 2005 storms as the most costly set of disasters ever.

When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.

When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. shares plummeted 10.5 percent, after regulators directed the company to preserve any evidence of failed poles or other equipment that might be connected to Northern California wildfires that killed 32 people.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. shares plummeted 10.5 percent, after regulators directed the company to preserve any evidence of failed poles or other equipment that might be connected to Northern California wildfires...

Remains are found, survivors return to decimated homes, meals are passed out as another day passes for firefighters continue to wage battle on raging Northern California wildfires.

Remains are found, survivors return to decimated homes, meals are passed out as another day passes for firefighters continue to wage battle on raging Northern California wildfires.

From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.

From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.

'She was my life': Longtime loves among those lost in fire

'She was my life': Longtime loves among those lost in fire

The wildfires sweeping across Northern California claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and left his parents and older sister hospitalized with severe burns.

The wildfires sweeping across Northern California claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and left his parents and older sister hospitalized with severe burns.

The winds kicked up overnight, forcing new evacuations for about 400 homes as wildfires continue to rage in California's wine country.

The winds kicked up overnight, forcing new evacuations for about 400 homes as wildfires continue to rage in California's wine country.

From a woman trying to save her dogs to a couple married 75 years, the California wildfires have claimed more than 35 victims so far.

From a woman trying to save her dogs to a couple married 75 years, the California wildfires have claimed more than 35 victims so far.

Coffey Park, a square-mile of middle-class homes and friendly neighbors on the northern edge of Santa Rosa, was among the hardest hit areas from the series of wildfires that struck Northern California.

Coffey Park, a square-mile of middle-class homes and friendly neighbors on the northern edge of Santa Rosa, was among the hardest hit areas from the series of wildfires that struck Northern California.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Laura Castellanos comforted by neighbor Mike Fisher, Friday, Oct., 13, 2017, after learning that her home was destroyed by the massive wildfire that swept through the hills near Oakville, Calif.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Ana Vigil Footman, left, and her grandson Tim Rallis sit outside her Ana's Cantina on the nearly empty main street of St. Helena, Calif., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Many of the residents of the historic wine country town.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A row of chimneys stand in a neighborhood devastated by a wildfire Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, near Santa Rosa, Calif. Firefighters gained some ground on a blaze burning in the heart of California's wine country.

(Nhat V. Meyer/San Jose Mercury News via AP). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, people walk past a fallen transformer and downed power lines on Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa, Calif.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Two firefighters watch for spot fires Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. Firefighters gained some ground on a blaze burning in the heart of California's wine country but face another tough day ahead with low humidity.

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) - California fire authorities said Sunday they have turned a corner in battling several of the wildfires that have devastated wine country and other parts of the state over the past week.

Some counties were preparing to let more evacuees return to their homes amid improving weather. The winds that have been fanning the deadliest and most destructive cluster of wildfires in California history did not kick up overnight as much as feared.

"Conditions have drastically changed from just 24 hours ago, and that is definitely a very good sign. And it's probably a sign we've turned a corner on these fires," said Daniel Berlant, spokesman for California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"We're starting to see fires with containment numbers in the 50 and 60 percent, so we're definitely getting the upper hand on these fires."

The wildfires that erupted last weekend have killed at least 40 people and destroyed at least 5,700 homes and other structures. As of Sunday, roughly 75,000 people were under evacuation orders, down from nearly 100,000 the day before.

On Sunday, the Sonoma County sheriff's office said the county would start assessing evacuated areas, which is a first step toward allowing people back home. Mendocino County said it expected to allow even more people home on Sunday as well.

Some people were growing increasingly impatient to go back - at least to see whether their homes were still standing.

"We're on pins and needles," Travis Oglesby, who evacuated from his home in Santa Rosa, told the Sonoma County sheriff on Saturday. "We're hearing about looting."

Douglas and Marian Taylor stood outside their apartment complex Saturday in Santa Rosa with their two dogs and a sign that read "End evacuation now."

Their building at the edge of the cordoned-off evacuation zone was unharmed. The couple said they are spending about $300 a day staying at a motel and eating out, and they want to return home because the fire does not appear to threaten it.

Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for, though officials said they believe they will locate most of them alive.

Most of the dead are believed to have died late on Oct. 8 or early Oct. 9, when the fires exploded and took people by surprise in the middle of the night. Most of the victims were elderly.

In all, 17 large fires still burned across the northern part of the state, with more than 10,000 firefighters attacking the flames using air tankers, helicopters and more than 1,000 fire engines.

___

Associated Press writers Olga Rodriguez and Marcio Jose Sanchez in Santa Rosa, Daisy Nguyen in San Francisco and Martha Mendoza in Santa Cruz contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's complete wildfire coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/Wildfires .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.