Wildfires, now up to 100 miles wide, threaten more wineries

When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.More >>
A steady series of disasters - massive flooding in Texas, hurricane damage in Florida, and a humanitarian crisis in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico - could be putting 2017 on track to rival Hurricane Katrina and other 2005 storms as the most costly set of disasters ever.More >>
On foot, in trucks and by air, an army of more than 10,000 firefighters continue to attack deadly, fast-moving wildfires in California, working for days without rest to protect lives and property.More >>
Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
On foot, in trucks and by air, an army of more than 10,000 firefighters continue to attack deadly, fast-moving wildfires in California, working for days without rest to protect lives and property.More >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state historyMore >>
American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied networkMore >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weaponMore >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>
