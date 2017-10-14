Breast Cancer walk aims to bring awareness to African American community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One event coming to Louisville hopes to encourage residents to walk for a good cause.

Sista Strut is a breast cancer walk who's goal is to heighten awareness about the issues of breast cancer in women of color, as well as provide information on community resources.

Studies show that African American women are more likely to get breast cancer at a younger age and have a higher breast cancer death rate than of white women of the same age.

Sista Strut recognizes the strength of survivors, their family and friends, heightens awareness, promotes early detection and the search for a cure.

"This is a real issue," iHeartMEDIA Communications Director Shannon Paddymo said. "Generally, we see in the African American community that mothers grandmothers are taking care of others in the family they don't always take care of themselves. We see that they are diagnosed later in life, later within their stages, or not diagnosed at all. That's why we want to bring awareness specifically in the Shawnee Park area in hopes we get the African American community behind us and get this going.

The 3K walk takes place October 21, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. at Shawnee Park.

For more information about the event, click here.

