The Latest: Gusty winds put firefighters' work to the test

(AP Photo/Janie Har). Evacuees Ron Vitt, 75, left, and Ellen Brantley, 65, enjoy an evening at Sonoma Raceway sipping wine as smoke from several wildfires fills the sky Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. They celebrated their 29th anniversary Sun...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A wildfires creates an orange glow in a view from a hilltop Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Geyserville, Calif.

(AP Photo/Ellen Knickmeyer). A residence in the hills above Sonoma, Calif., has a posted sign alerting people to an available pool if needed to shelter from wildfires Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Stories of some people who lived through the inferno by standi...

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on California's wildfires (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Fire crews made progress this week in their efforts to contain the massive wildfires in California wine country, but officials say strong winds are putting their work to the test.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says winds picked up to 20 mph (32 kph), with gusts up to 40 mph (64 kph), early Saturday. They pushed the fire closer to several communities, forcing new evacuations for about 400 homes.

Dean Vincent Bordigioni said he woke up at 3 a.m. to see flames bursting on the ridge above his winery 7 miles (11 kilometers) east of Santa Rosa. He says things "went to hell last night," and firefighters have "got a good fight going on."

CalFire spokesman Daniel Berlant says fire crews have spent days digging defense lines to keep the flames from spreading to residential areas. But he says officials are concerned the winds will blow embers and ignite new fires.

8 a.m.

Winds kicked up overnight, forcing new evacuations for about 400 homes as wildfires continue to rage in California's wine country.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Saturday the affected areas include the Oakmont retirement community that was evacuated earlier in the week when fire ravaged portions of Santa Rosa.

CalFire spokesman Jonathan Cox says the fire also reached a sparsely populated part of Sonoma, a town of 11,000, and has burned some structures.

The fires have caused an unprecedented amount of death and destruction in the state, with officials reporting 35 dead and 5,700 homes and businesses destroyed. Those numbers make this the deadliest and most destructive series of fires California has ever seen.

Although firefighters made progress in containing the fires Friday, officials say the winds on Saturday are testing the work they accomplished.

