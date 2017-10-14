Southwest Louisville Community Festival showcases community development

Dwayne Wilson and his business partner, Bryan Popplewell, opened Wilspop Hot Rod Shop on Dixie Highway in February. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thousands of people attended the Southwest Community Festival at Sun Valley Park on Saturday.

It was a time for families to have fun and learn about the many opportunities their neighborhood.

Among rows of hot rods, Dwayne Wilson proudly showed off his classic car. Wilson grew up in PRP and has attended the Southwest Community Festival for decades.

"I've been a mechanic for 30 years, but this is the first venture that we opened up together," Wilson said.

Wilson and his business partner, Bryan Popplewell, opened Wilspop Hot Rod Shop on Dixie Highway in February.

"We take something that is old and terrible looking and turn it into something that people really appreciate," Wilson said.

Wilson said the support from the community has been tremendous, and he is happy with his decision to open the hot rod shop in Southwest Louisville.

"We have struggled as of late but we are starting to pick up again," Councilwoman Cindi Fowler said.

Councilwoman Fowler said the Southwest Community Festival attracts about 20,000 thousand people each year. She hopes families will learn about all the opportunities in District 14.

"This festival is conducive to community building," Fowler said.

Fowler is thankful for the volunteers who organize and execute the free event.

Wilson said the large festival crowd reaffirms his decision to do business in Southwest Louisville.

"It shows you a lot about the community and the effort they put into have this every year," Wilson said.

