Teen skateboarder struck, seriously injured by car in Hebron

Police are investigating after a teen was struck by a car while skateboarding and sustained life threatening injuries in Hebron on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Coral Drive and West Horizon Drive.

Police said a Honda Civic, driven by 27-year-old Dustin Barker, was traveling eastbound on West Horizon Drive. As he was making a left turn onto Coral Drive, he struck 15-year-old Benjamin Greer.

Greer was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Police said Deputy Ryan Strange quickly retrieved a car jack and was able to lift the vehicle and pull Greer from underneath it.

Greer was flown to University Hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

Barker was not injure in the collision.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.