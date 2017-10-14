Man wounded in shooting during fight in Tombstone saloon

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say a saloon shooting in the Old West town of Tombstone put one man in the hospital with a leg wound and another in jail.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred in Doc Holliday's Saloon when the two men struggled following a verbal altercation that also involved a woman and a third man.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas says 47-year-old James Edward Roberson remains jailed on suspicion of aggravated assaulted and other crimes.
Capas says Roberson and his female companion surrendered their handguns to the bartender when they entered the saloon Friday evening and that the struggle and shooting occurred after the couple retrieved their guns early Saturday morning.
It's not immediately known whether Roberson has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Tombstone was the site of the infamous 1881 gunfight at the O.K. Corral between lawmen and outlaws. It also was the home of Doc Holliday, a dentist who played a role In the shootout.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
