Deputies: Couple facing drug, firearm charges on the run

Deputies are looking for a couple facing drug and firearm charges who are on the run. 

We're told detectives and deputies conducted an ongoing drug trafficking investigation on 33-year-old Seabrook Vincent and his 22-year-old girlfriend Aliyah Blue made multiple undercover drug purchases from Vincent at his home in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officials said around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies and a K9 unit executed a narcotics search at Vincent's home. 

They told us Vincent and Blue were gone by the time the time they entered the home. 

We're told they found a large amount of meth and heroin worth about $20,000. 

Detectives also said they found a loaded pistol and more ammunition. 

Vincent and Blue both have prior convictions, and we're told they are on the run. They were last seen in a late model Lincoln black Towncar with temporary Kentucky tag #8939725 expiring on 11-13-2017.

Detectives said Blue is from the St. Louis area, and they received word she contacted her family for a place to stay. 

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police. 

