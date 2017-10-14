Annual Halloween event raises funds for good cause

If you're looking for some Halloween fun for the family this year, "Terror on the Trail" in Henderson is an annual haunted trail event.

On Saturday, volunteers began setting up for this year's festivities.

Spread over 20 acres, the event features several scary scenarios.

The trail is recommended for ages 12 and up and typically takes 30 minutes to an hour to complete.

This may be the best part: each year, organizers select a different local family who is in need, and all of the proceeds are used to support them. This year, they've selected two different families.

The event runs from 7-11 p.m. on October 20 and 21. Admission is $15.

You can find more information by clicking their website or visiting their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.