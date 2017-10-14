Family dog emerges alive and happy from wildfire aftermath

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Two men who hiked for miles through Northern California wildfire territory expecting a grim discovery were met with a joyful one instead.
Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law Patrick Widen walked around police barricades, through a creek and up treacherous hilly roads to save Weaver's mother from the grim task of recovering the body of the family's beloved dog Izzy.
Katherine Weaver was convinced Izzy died in a ferocious wildfire that destroyed their Northern California neighborhood and sent them fleeing for safety, Katherine still in her nightgown.
When the men reached the end of the narrow road, Jack Weaver swore as he saw that the house was completely gone. But then Izzy came bounding from the rubble for a joyous reunion.
Jack Weaver, who was filming the scene for his parents, captured the joyous reunion on his phone in a video that's gone viral on Facebook, providing a rare bit of good news amid endless scenes of severe destruction.
"She was very happy to see us," Weaver said of Izzy, a 9-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog. "She's such a brave dog. She was panting a lot and clearly stressed, but she was not frantic or anything."
In the frantic race to escape in the middle of the night, the Weavers and many others were forced to leave behind their pets because they couldn't be found or there was simply no time to get them. Thousands of people remained evacuated Saturday as fires continued to rage in California's wine country and authorities said it was still too dangerous to return to burned-out neighborhoods of Santa Rosa.
Cellphone service was sketchy, but Weaver was eventually able to reach his mother, who was staying with relatives in the San Francisco Bay Area.
"She just lost it," Weaver said. "She went from being devastated about losing her home to the being the happiest person I've ever seen. I couldn't get home fast enough. She was really, really happy ... She's still shaken up by the whole thing, but she's in much better spirits now that Izzy is at our house."
Animal care workers are working overtime to feed and provide medical care for the pets who survived the inferno.
For Weaver, his first priority was telling his mother that Izzy survived.
A veterinarian said Izzy was fine, likely insulated from the fire's intense heat by her thick fur coat.
At Sonoma County Animal Services, veterinarians and assistants are caring for 64 cats and 44 dogs, nearly all of them brought in from fire zones. Cats generally have the most severe injuries, including smoke inhalation, burned paws or singed fur and whiskers.
"The severity is often terrible," said Dr. Katie McKenzie, the lead veterinarian. "Their paw pads are burned off. Or if they aren't, they come off in the days following. So our goal is to treat them, to remove the tissue that is too burned to be saved and to provide them with pain medication, bandaging."
Caretakers will change the bandages every 48 hours for as long as six to eight weeks, she said.
Shelter workers update their website every hour with photos of the pets they've rescued, and they're fielding frantic calls from worried pet owners searching for their furry companions. Twenty five animals have been reunited with their owners, said Monica Argenti, a spokeswoman for the shelter, which is run by the county.
___
https://apnews.com/tag/Wildfires
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
On foot, in trucks and by air, an army of more than 10,000 firefighters continue to attack deadly, fast-moving wildfires in California, working for days without rest to protect lives and property.More >>
On foot, in trucks and by air, an army of more than 10,000 firefighters continue to attack deadly, fast-moving wildfires in California, working for days without rest to protect lives and property.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.More >>
Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.More >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state historyMore >>
Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state historyMore >>
American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied networkMore >>
American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied networkMore >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weaponMore >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weaponMore >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>