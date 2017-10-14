Greer blocks FG as E. Illinois holds off Murray St. in 2OT

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Isaiah Johnson rushed for 236 yards, Matt Severino kicked two field goals in overtime and Terrell Greer ended the game with a blocked field goal as Eastern Illinois defeated Murray State 27-24 in double overtime on Saturday.

Eastern Illinois (5-2, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference) survived four turnovers, including three interceptions thrown by Bud Martin (18-30 for 192 yards) and rallied to a fourth straight win - each decided by a field goal or less.

Murray State (2-5, 1-3) scored two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes tying the game at 21, then survived a Severino field goal attempt in the final minute.

The Racers opened the extra period with a Gabriel Vicente field goal, but Severino booted a pair for Eastern Illinois. Greer, a 5-foot-10 freshman lineman, stepped through the line and blocked Vicente to end the game.

Shuler Bentley passed for 332 yards and picked a bad snap off the grass to hit D.J. Penick as the Racers tied it at 21. Jordon Gandy had 10 catches for 193 yards and a score.

http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.