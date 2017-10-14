Murray State defeated in a close loss to Eastern Illinois

The Murray State football team lost 27-24 to Eastern Illinois in double overtime Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium.
The game was deadlocked at 21 heading into overtime.
Both teams kicked a field goal in the first overtime period but the Racers were unable to match the Panthers field goal in the second overtime.
Eastern Illinois is now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the OVC and Murray State falls to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the league.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.