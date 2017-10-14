Cards fans react to devastating loss to Boston College

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL football fans could not hide their disappointment after a heartbreaking loss to Boston College on Saturday.

The Cards fell to the Eagles, 45-42, after a last-second field goal by BC to end the fourth quarter.

WAVE 3 News reporter Jobina Fortson talked fans as they left Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

"The defense needs a lot of help," David Casi said. "I was very concerned about the coaching job with Bobby Petrino and the defensive coordinator. I think there needs to be a change, honestly. You give up that many rushing yards and they knew they were going to run the whole second half."

"It's not going well," Raymond King said. "It's not going how I wanted it to go this year."

"Rough times, but I still love my Cards no matter what," Jordan Bronger said. "Go cards!"

