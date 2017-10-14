Valpo beats Marist 49-15 in 6-plus hour game due to weather

VALPARIASO, Ind. (AP) - Jimmy Seewald threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and Valparaiso outlasted Marist 49-15 on Saturday in a six-plus hour game delayed by weather.

The first delay was over an hour with 2:49 left in first quarter and another stoppage came with 7:28 left in the second quarter.

Three runners for Valparaiso (3-4, 2-2 Pioneer League) combined for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Cody Boxrucker had 74 yards rushing, Kyle Cartales 72, Jarrett Morgan added 68, and they each had one score.

Seewald connected with Parker Fox four times for 109 yards, including a 70-yard score for a 7-3 lead. Bailey Gessinger and Griffin Norberg both had 35-plus yard touchdowns on back-to-back possessions for a 35-9 lead late in the third quarter.

Mike White threw three interceptions and Jacob Hallenbeck threw two more for Marist (3-4, 2-2), which committed six turnovers. Juston Christian caught four passes for 115 yards and a score.

Valpo freshman Dilan Scargle recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth and grabbed an interception six plays later.

