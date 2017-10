White's 6 total TDs leads W. Kentucky past Charlotte 45-14

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Mike White tied a career high with five touchdowns passing and ran for one to lead Western Kentucky past struggling Charlotte 45-14 on Saturday.

White threw touchdown passes to Deon Yelder, Kylen Towner, Mik'Quan Deane, Nacarius Fant and Jacquez Sloan. The scores marked the first career touchdowns for Deane, Sloane and Towner.

After White's 8-yard pass to Yelder, Aaron McAllister ended a 10-play, 80-yard drive for Charlotte with a 9-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7. White followed with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Towner and Western Kentucky (4-2, 2-1 Conference USA) led the rest of the way.

Early in the second quarter, White added a 2-yard rushing touchdown to make it 21-7. Charlotte (0-7, 0-3) ended its scoring for the day, when on the next drive, McAllister ran 89-yards to score to bring the 49ers to within 21-14.

McAllister had 22 carries for 157 yards.

The Hilltoppers had a season-high 627 yards of offense. White was 33-for-47 passing for 398 yards.

