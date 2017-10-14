Police investigating shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway.
The incident was reported at 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, according to MetroSafe.
There was a report of a victim near the Cane Run Road exit.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate in that area.
No information about the victim has been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
