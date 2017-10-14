Lou City defeats Richmond

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

(Louisville City FC release )

Louisville City FC finished their regular season with a 3-1 win Saturday night over the Richmond Kickers. Tarek Morad scored his first goal of the season for LouCity. All 17 of Louisville’s field players have scored for the club this season.

"I thought the guys that came on impacted the game really well,” said coach James O’Connor. “I’m delighted we were able to win the game, but Richmond certainly caused us problems all game.”

In the 32nd minute, LouCity got their break when they were given a penalty kick. Tarek Morad took the kick for LouCity, and despite missing the initial kick, he found the deflection from Richmond keeper Marcel DeBellis and sent it to the back of the net for Louisville’s first score of the night.

Right at the 45th minute, Mallan Roberts of the Kickers found a pass from Matt Bolduc and was able to sneak it pass Greg Ranjitsingh for the equalizer before the halftime whistle blew.

After coming out of the half, an opportunity appeared for Louisville when Luiz Fernando of Richmond was given a red card, knocking Richmond’s field players to 10 for the remainder of the match.

After a back-and-forth rally since the red card, Louisville regained momentum in the 84th minute when Richard Ballard sent the ball to Cameron Lancaster who shot it over the line for the winning goal for LouCity.

Not two minutes later did LouCity decide to grab an insurance goal, with Mark-Anthony Kaye taking advantage of the missing Kickers player to dribble through the defense and rocketed a shot past Marcel DeBellis in the 86th minute.

“Mark-Anthony’s goal was excellent, and Cameron showed good feet and got a touch. They both impacted the game in a really good way,” said coach O’Connor on their second-half goals.

LouCity, the Eastern Conference Champions, will host an opening round match of the USL Playoffs Friday, October 20th at Slugger Field.