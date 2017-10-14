Charlestown homeowners protest Lou City FC chairman

Pleasant Ridge residents protested against Louisville City FC chairman outside the game on Saturday. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – As Louisville City FC fans marched into Saturday night's match, they were met by fans cheering for the team, but against the chairman.

“Please say no to John Neace,” a protester shouted as crowds approached.

“John Neace came in and they're trying to buy our neighborhood out to build an upscale, you know, Norton Commons-type area,” Josh Craven, President of the Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association, said.

The protesters outside of Saturday’s game live in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood in Charlestown.

John Neace is the chairman of Louisville City FC. He is also the head of Neace Ventures, the real estate company accused, along with the City of Charlestown, of forcing homeowners to sell their low-income properties.

“They are buying up homes in our subdivision for nothing,” Ellen Keith said. “Not offering us anything for our homes. Really, $10,000? Could you imagine someone offering you $10,000 for your home?”

In August, Charlestown’s city attorney said the city acted legally and always had plans to redevelop Pleasant Ridge.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the neighborhood association claimed the city began rapidly inspecting homes last year, issuing fines for minor violations so people would move out. They claim the goal was to help Neace Ventures buy the homes quickly and at a low cost.

The city said it's all about health and safety.

“The moral and ethical background he stands behind, and the feet that he stands on, and the things he's willing to do to make sure that he's able to gain a profit out of it,” Craven said. “If he's willing to do that in our neighborhood, what's to say he won't do that over here?”

Louisville City FC’s spokesman said the club had “no comment on the private business matter.”

