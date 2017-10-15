Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal Polaris ATV accident

An investigation is ongoing, but law enforcement thinks alcohol played a factor in a man's death when he fell from an ATV.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office press release, Donald Patton, 44-years-old, of Paleville, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering mass head trauma. The release states Patton was one of three passengers on a Polaris side-by-side ATV being driven by Christopher Johnson, 28-years-old, of Whitesville, Kentucky, when the accident occurred.

The accident occurred around 12 a.m. Saturday on Hobbs Road after Patton, Johnson, and two others lefts O'Bryan's Tavern. The Polaris ATV was pulled to the side of the road so an oncoming vehicle could pass.

Once the vehicle was passed, Johnson began accelerating the Polaris side-by-side. According to the press release, Patton, who was in riding in the bed of the Polaris ATV, fell to ground and died from massive head trauma.

The release does not state if any arrests were made, nor the conditions of any of the other passengers from the Polaris side-by-side ATV. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

