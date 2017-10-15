Motorcycle crash kills Adair County man

COLUMBIA, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a crash left an Adair County man dead.

KSP said the crash occurred around 11:52 Saturday morning on Holmes Bend Road north of Columbia.

John Bush, 54, was riding his motorcycle around a curve when he left the road and struck an embankment, according to a KSP press release.

Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.

