Motorcycle crash kills Adair County man

COLUMBIA, KY (WAVE) -  Kentucky State Police are investigating after a crash left an Adair County man dead. 

KSP said the crash occurred around 11:52 Saturday morning on Holmes Bend Road north of Columbia.

John Bush, 54, was riding his motorcycle around a curve when he left the road and struck an embankment, according to a KSP press release. 

Bush was pronounced dead at the scene. 

