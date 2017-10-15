President, CEO of Center for Women and Families announces retirement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The President and CEO of The Center for Women and Families has announced her retirement.

Marta M. Miranda-Straub has led the Center since 2011. On Sunday, her Spring 2018 retirement was announced.

In a release, the Center officials said that she led the organization through facilities crisis, a major remodel, the growth of operations and the completion of the Capital Campaign.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Motorcycle crash kills Adair County man

+ Police investigate fatal shooting on Poplar View Drive

+ Charlestown homeowners protest Lou City FC chairman

"Working in the community with innovative non-profit partners, generous donors/ foundations and government leaders has truly been an exceptionally heart filled experience," Miranda-Straub said. "My only regret is that I did not move here sooner. The role of President and Chief Empowerment Officer for the Center for Women and Families has allowed me to carry the flag for a crucial pillar of Kentuckiana non-profits."

According to The Center for Women and Families' release to supporters, Miranda-Straub will continue to support the Center even after her retirement and assist the incoming President and Board of Directors.

“Working alongside our courageous staff and dedicated board members we have been able to ensure sustainability, engage in best practices and make a bold commitment to violence prevention applying a public health and public safety model. This role is the crowning jewel of my 43-year career in gender justice/trauma/healing work. I move forward towards my retirement from this work with a full heart and much gratitude." Miranda-Straub said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.