Weather makes Ironman Louisville even more challenging

Participants have 17 hours to be counted as an official finisher. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With falling temperatures, wind and rain showers all in Sunday's forecast, unpleasant weather added to the difficulty of Ironman Louisville which is already not for the faint-hearted.

It's a 140-mile race that includes, swimming, biking, and running. Thousands of people from around the world have been training for months, even years, for the Ironman Louisville.

Every person in the race has a story.

"This is my 12th attempt and I’m going for my 10th finish," WAVE 3 News Anchor and triathlete John Boel said. "There are a lot of unhealthy things I could be doing in all those hours and I’m doing a healthy pursuit." Boel talked to WAVE3News weekend sunrise anchor Maira Ansari before the race knowing the weather was going to be challenging.

"We're gonna be 2/3 of the swim today, we are going to be up against an already nasty wind and it's not even sunrise," Boel said.

2,700 athletes start off with a jump into the Ohio River. The temperature Sunday morning was just over 70 degrees with winds gusting to the 20 mile an hour range. The swim takes these people through the Ohio River for 2.4 miles.

Up next, a 112-mile bike ride out to the Henry County line. It's two loops out there, then back down Highway 42. Cheering spectators and volunteers along the way including kids from Oldham County Middle school's cross country team.

"I hope they can see hard work in action," volunteer Jolie Holton said.

"Takes them so much personal drive and motivation to complete this," volunteer Jessica Freeland said.

"Show them they can do anything they want to do with their bodies and push it to the hardest limit they can," Holton said.

The cheers motivate the brave souls for the final part of the race. It's time to run a marathon. It goes out to Iroquois Park and back two times - two 13-mile loops.

It's easy to imagine the motivation it takes, the guts and the feeling of relief once that finish line is crossed at Fourth Street Live. One of the most iconic races off the bucket list; an athletes made a dream a reality.

