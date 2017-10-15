Dolphins' Parker, Falcons' Sanu inactive because of injuries

By The Associated Press



The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are missing starting wide receivers because of injuries.

Miami's DeVante Parker is inactive with an ankle injury after being listed as doubtful on the team's most recent update.

As expected, Mohamed Sanu is out for Atlanta with a hamstring injury. Falcons receiver Marvin Hall, signed from the practice squad this week, is in uniform.

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant, on the injury report with a back problem, is active.

Jets leading rusher Bilal Powell is out after missing practice all week with a strained calf. Matt Forte, however, returns after being sidelined for two games with turf toe. Forte is expected to split time with rookie Elijah McGuire in the backfield.

Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson is active despite not practicing all week because of a sprained shoulder and a toe injury.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is out for the game, apparently not fully recovered from concussion symptoms. He was also limited during the week by an ankle injury, but had practiced fully on Friday. Backup Eric Rowe is also out with a groin injury.

New England rookie linebacker Harvey Langi was also inactive after being hospitalized following a car accident in Foxborough, Mass., on Friday night.

The Patriots said Langi was stopped at a traffic light when he and another passenger were rear-ended by another car.

Also, Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is active for the first time this season coming off shoulder surgery in mid-June. Wide receiver Willie Snead is active for the first time this season following a three-game suspension for a DWI and a one-game absence in London because of a sore hamstring.

For the Lions, guard T.J. Lang is a starter who was questionable with a back injury.

___

MIAMI AT ATLANTA

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker (ankle), S Maurice Smith, CB Torry McTyer, CB Byron Maxwell (foot), LB Stephone Anthony, G Isaac Asiata, T Sam Young.

Falcons: LB Jermaine Grace (hamstring), WR Mohamed Sanu (hamstring), DE Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee), WR Nick Williams, CB Bidi Wreh-Wilson, G Sean Harlow, T Austin Pasztor.

___

SAN FRANCISCO AT WASHINGTON

49ers: WR Kendrick Bourne, DB Dexter McCoil, CB Leon Hall, FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Reuben Foster, OL Erik Magnuson, LB Dekoda Watson

Redskins: CB Josh Norman, RB Rob Kelley, OT Ty Nsekhe, S Deshazor Everett, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, DL Anthon Lanier, TE Jeremy Sprinkle

___

CHICAGO AT BALTIMORE

Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, WR Markus Wheaton, LB Nick Kwiatkosi, LB John Timu, OL Hroniss Grasu, DL John Jenkins.

Ravens: WR Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), RB Terrance West (calf), CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), LB Tim Williams, G Matt Skura, DT Carl Davis, DT Brandon Williams (foot)

___

CLEVELAND AT HOUSTON

Browns: WR Kenny Britt (groin), QB Cody Kessler, DB Reggie Porter, LB James Burgess Jr., OL Marcus Martin, DL Zach Banner, DL T.Y. McGill.

Texans: RB Jordan Todman, CB Kevin Johnson, S Corey Moore, ILB Ben Heeney, G Kyle Fuller, G Dorian Johnson, DE Kendall Langford.

___

DETROIT AT NEW ORLEANS

Lions: G T.J. Lang, WR Kenny Golladay, RB Dwayne Washington, RB Tion Green, LB Paul Worrilow, DE Cornelius Washington, DE Datone Jones

Saints: WR Tommylee Lewis, CB Sterling Moore, LB Gerald Hodges, WR Austin Carr, DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, G John Greco, QB Taysom Hill

___

NEW YORK JETS AT NEW ENGLAND

Patriots: CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Harvey Langi, RB Rex Burkhead, LB David Harris, CB Eric Rowe, G Cole Croston, OL Cameron Fleming.

Jets: RB Bilal Powell, QB Christian Hackenberg, DB Derrick Jones, LB Freddie Bishop, LB Obum Gwacham, OL Jonotthan Harrison and TE Jordan Leggett.

___

GREEN BAY AT MINNESOTA

Packers: CB Kevin King, CB Davon House, SS Morgan Burnett, LB Joe Thomas, LB Ahmad Brooks, OT Adam Pankey, DT Montravius Adams

Vikings: QB Sam Bradford, WR Rodney Adams, WR Stefon Diggs, SS Andrew Sendejo, LG Nick Easton, OT Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower.

___

