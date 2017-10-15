Shooting suspect at large in McCracken Co., KY

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is alerting residents in the Michelle Court area and Magruder Road of a shooting suspect.

The shooting happened early on Sunday, October 15, near Kevil, Kentucky at 6 a.m.

A resident of Michelle Court reported that a man entered her home, waved a pistol and shot her.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a dark colored t-shirt, dark shorts with dreadlocks.

The female victim was transported to a near by hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.

Police are actively searching the area.

Residents in the surrounding areas are asked to lock theirs doors and to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

