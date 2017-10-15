Sketch of McCracken Co., KY shooting suspect released

Investigators in McCracken County, Kentucky are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman multiple times and there is now a composite sketch of the suspect.

The Louisville Metro Police Department completed this sketch of the suspect.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 15.

According to McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden, deputies responded to the Magruder Road area of Kevil Kentucky just after 6:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to report that a woman had been shot.

Hayden said investigators responded to the area multiple times in the hours before the shooting after people reported hearing gunfire.

The first call came during the evening on Saturday, Oct. 14. Deputies responded to the area but did not find anything.

Deputies say they then responded to a specific address on Magruder Road around 1 a.m. after a woman called and said someone shot into her house as she was sitting in her living room. Deputies say they did not find anyone in the area, but collected several items of evidence from the home.

At around 6:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a home in the 9000 block of Michelle Court in Kevil where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told officers she woke up to find a black man with dreadlocks inside her home. She said the man asked her for Tylenol and went into her bathroom.

The man allegedly shot the woman as she tried to walk him outside her home.

Deputies from the sheriff's office and officers from the Paducah Police Department started looking for the suspect and talked to people in the area and possible witnesses.

Another person who lived on Michelle Court told investigators that a black man with dreadlocks had been in their home just before the shooting. They said they woke up to find the man in their home, but he quickly left.

A police K-9 was called in to investigate. The K-9 led deputies to a nearby home in the 9700 block of Michelle Court. During the execution of a search warrant, deputies say they found 8 pounds of marijuana and other evidence in the home.

Detectives and deputies executed two search warrants and collected multiple items of evidence from various locations around Magruder Road and Michelle Court. Personnel also spoke to and interviewed every surrounding neighbor that could be located.

Detectives said they interviewed three men who fit the description of the suspect.

Sheriff Hayden said the investigation and canvass of the neighborhood did not turn up a suspect that lives in the immediate area. He reminded people to remain vigilant and alert.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 270-443-8355 or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719. Tips leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects can be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved