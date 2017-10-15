Woman shot in McCracken Co., KY, suspect at large

During the overnight hours of Saturday, Oct. 14, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple reports of gunshots around the Magruder Road area of Kevil, Kentucky.

Around 6:39 a.m. Sunday morning on October 15, McCracken County E911 Dispatch received a 911 call from someone reporting that a woman had been shot.

On Saturday evening deputies responded to the report of gunshots being heard around Magruder Road. McCracken County deputies responded and did not locate anyone in the area.

During the early hours, the next day at 1 a.m. on October 15, deputies responded to an address on the same road. The homeowner stated that she had been in her living room and someone shot into her house. Deputies again did not locate anyone in the area, but collected several items of evidence.

Later that morning at 6:39 a.m. deputies again responded to the area, this time to 9785 Michelle Court Kevil, KY, along with Paducah Police officers.

Deputies arrived to find the female resident with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim stated that she had awakened to a black male with dreadlocks inside her home.

The victim stated that the unknown male had asked her for Tylenol, went to her bathroom, and then shot her as she attempted to walk him outside of her residence.

Deputies and Paducah officers began looking for the suspect and speaking to area residents and witnesses.

They spoke to another resident on Michelle Court who stated that the black male with dreadlocks had also been in their home just prior to the shooting. The residents stated that they also were awakened to the male inside their house, but he quickly left. They also provided a similar description.

Evidence from the investigation as well as a police k-9 track, led deputies and officers to a nearby residence at 9765 Michelle Court where they executed a search warrant. Eight pounds of marijuana and other evidence was collected from this residence.

Detectives and deputies executed two search warrants and collected multiple items of evidence from various locations around Magruder Road and Michelle Court. Personnel also spoke to and interviewed every surrounding neighbor that could be located.

Three males who fit the description of the suspect have also been interviewed by detectives.

Deputies and detectives are actively investigating these incidents. Detectives will be consulting with the Kentucky State Police Crime Laboratory as well as continuing to interview witnesses.

A search of the Magruder Road area was conducted throughout the day on Sunday by authorities. The suspect was not located. Area residents are urged immediately contact police if they see anyone suspicious in this area.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 270-443-8355 or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719. Tips leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects can be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

