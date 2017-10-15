UofL Athletic Association to meet Monday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL Athletic Association to meet Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Athletic Association has announced a special meeting for Monday, October 16.

Both the ULAAA Personnel Committee and Board of Directors are scheduled to meet. 

The agendas for both meetings include discussion of "personnel matters." 

The first meeting begins at 8:45 a.m. and the second at 9:00 a.m. 

The meetings will be held in the Jefferson Room of Grawemeyer Hall

