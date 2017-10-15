Man killed in Sunday morning shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man killed in a shooting in Lake Dreamland early Sunday morning has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was William Reichle, 52, of Louisville.

The Coroner ruled his cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso.

