Paducah man killed in accident involving semi

PADUCAH, KY (WAVE) - A Paducah man was killed Saturday morning in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer.

According to Paducah Police, Lawrence Dicky, 68, of Paducah was driving a passenger car near the Michael's craft store on U.S. 60.

The driver of the semi told police he was driving west on Hinkleville Road, when Dickey ran a red light and pulled into his path, and the collision occurred.

Dickey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Paducah Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the wreck.

