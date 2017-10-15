Paducah man killed in semi accident

A Paducah man was killed Saturday, October 14 in an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Lawrence Dickey, 68, was driving a passenger car when he ran a red light and pulled into a semi's path.

69-year-old Quincy Gary, of Erlington, Kentucky, was driving the semi-tractor and trailer.

According to the Paducah Police Department, the wreck was near the Michael's craft store on U.S. 60.

The semi truck hit Dickey's car broadside in the driver's side.

Dickey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was shut down for two hours following this accident.

The collision is being investigated by the Paducah Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Team.

