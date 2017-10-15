Man arrested on drug charges in Union Co., KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man arrested on drug charges in Union Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
UNION COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

On Sunday, Oct. 15, officers with the Kentucky State Police assisted the Union County Sheriff’s Office with a complaint in the city limits of Uniontown.

Officers made contact with Chase O’Leary of Evansville, Indiana. It was later discovered that O’Leary had two warrants, one of which was a felony complaint warrant for trafficking in methamphetamine.

O’Leary was then served with the warrant and was taken to the Union County Detention Center.

