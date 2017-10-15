Local bike shop in demand as Louisville bike culture grows

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ironman Louisville competitors rode 122 miles on bicycles Sunday.

Bike shop employees said the increase in the biking community is attracting more business.

"Louisville is getting a huge reputation for bikes," Scott Carother said.

Carother has sold bikes in Louisville for six years. Whether it's Hike, Bike and Paddle, Tour de Lou or Ironman, Carother said he has seen a rider from all these events at Scheller's bike shop.

"There are several nuances to putting the bike together so this is not just a snap of the fingers," Carother said.

He said the biking community has grown with the increase of bike lanes. The latest lane was added to Lexington Road between Payne and Grinstead.

"We see a lot of folks in their 60s and 70s buying bikes now because of it being a low impact sport," Carother said.

Carother has casual road bikes that can be used for everyday biking and the light and arrow dynamic bikes used in triathlons like Ironman.

"All of our shops had some activity this week with the Ironman," Carother said.

Carother said with 900-1,100 members in the Louisville bike club, he doesn't see the activity slowing down.

"A new bike is a new bike, and anyone who buys a new bike still feels like they are 12 years old, so it's a fun business to be in," Carother said.

