PHOTOS: Ky. Air National Guard providing hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WAVE) - Dozens of Kentucky Air National Guardsmen are assisting hurricane relief efforts in one of the most devastated areas in the Caribbean.

Thirty-nine members of the 123rd Contingency Response Group are processing supplies in Puerto Rico. The island was hit hard by Hurricane Maria earlier this month.

KYANG is set up at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, where they have processed more than seven million pounds of cargo and humanitarian aid.

Air Force and Air National Guard units from other states are also working with KYANG.

