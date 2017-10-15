Hopkinsville teen football player laid to rest following accidental shooting

Family and friends said goodbye Sunday to a 14-year-old star football player who accidentally shot himself last week.

Elijah "EJ" Austin is the third young adult to die from an accidental shooting in the past week. Friends wore his football jersey number 11 as they walked in silence to Austin's funeral at Hopkinsville High School.

Austin lost his life October 7 when he got his hands on a gun at a relative's house and accidentally shot himself.

"It's frustrating because these are preventable. Gun violence is complicated, but these types of unintentional shootings are not. They come down to being a responsible gun owner and practicing basic gun safety," said Beth Joslin Roth, the executive director of Safe Tennessee Project.

Roth tracks accidental shootings across the state and keeps tabs on trends across the country.

"We began tracking these nationally in 2015, and what we have seen is an alarming uptick this year. The number of deaths is up. The number of injuries is up," said Roth.

Earlier this month, Donquarious Barber, 18, died after his gun fell out of his pocket and shot him in Nashville, and 19-year-old Hakeem Canty died when a friend shot him while cleaning a gun in Clarksville.

Roth said locking up firearms and checking the chamber to make sure it's unloaded can help prevent another tragedy.

"We say carelessness kills because it does when you're talking about guns. You have to respect guns. Guns are very dangerous if you're not practicing basic gun safety," said Roth.

So far in 2017, 22 people have died in Tennessee from accidental shootings. No one has been charged for now in the deaths of Austin, Canty and Barber.

