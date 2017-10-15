New study begins to support shooting survivors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Sheronda Morris-Jasper and Diontae Reed were brought together two years ago when Reed was struck by a stray bullet behind her home.

“It changed our lives tremendously,” Morris-Jasper said.

“The doctors told me my lung collapsed, and all I did was cry,” Reed said.

Morris-Jasper consoled Reed in a way no one else could. She was also shot by a random bullet while dancing at a club in 2013.

“The doctors diagnosed me to be paralyzed from the neck down, never to walk again,” Morris-Jasper said.

However, both victims surpassed doctors' expectations. They're now back together to share their stories with a Louisville-based think tank.

The Pegasus Institute is conducting a study about survivors of shootings and homicides.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Local bike shop in demand as Louisville bike culture grows

+ Man killed in Sunday morning shooting identified

+ Police investigating shooting on Watterson Expressway

They’re looking for ways to help people after the trauma and possibly prevent it.

“I would like to reach out to the teenagers about gun violence,” Morris-Jasper.

Shooting survivors from 2005 to 2017 will be a part of the study.

The Pegasus Institute is taking suggestions from all of them. Morris-Jasper is calling for a support system.

“Days in and days out, you still have to go through the pain and the trauma and the memories of what could have been or why you still here,” Morris-Jasper said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.