More than a hundred attend annual 'Footprints on My Heart' event

A group gathered Sunday afternoon at Owensboro Memorial Gardens in observance of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance day.

For 12 years, Owensboro's "Footprints on My Heart" has had the same mission: they try to help in the healing process. Dozens of grieving parents were connected Sunday by the loss of their child.

"I remember thinking years and years long before I ever had children, oh my goodness, if I ever lost a child, I don't know if I could go on," guest speaker Angel Welsh said.

But Welsh said there was a different plan. 13 years ago, her two month old daughter Kathern laid down for a nap and never woke up.

She died from sudden infant death syndrome.

"Although I only got her for a month and 26 days, I feel very blessed," Welsh recalled.

More than 100 people made their way to Owensboro Memorial Gardens to share their individual stories and support one another.

"I've never, ever, told someone I know how you feel because I don't," Welsh explained.

The names of hundreds of infants who have passed were read and followed by the ringing of a bell.

The group also released balloons. Although those balloons eventually floated out of sight, the group said they want to make sure those infants lost are never out of mind.

"Not only is it healing and therapeutic for me, it allows me to keep her memory alive," Welsh stated.

This event was sponsored by Glenn Family Services.

You can find out more by clicking their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.