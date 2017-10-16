Coroner identifies man killed in Sunday night shooting

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Rowan Street just before midnight on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in Portland late Sunday night.

When officers arrived they found a man was shot inside of a home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner identified that man as Michael Trotter, 46, of Louisville.

Police do not have anyone suspected in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

