Coroner identifies man killed in Sunday night shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Coroner identifies man killed in Sunday night shooting

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Rowan Street just before midnight on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Officers were called to the 2500 block of Rowan Street just before midnight on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in Portland late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Rowan Street just before midnight on Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a man was shot inside of a home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner identified that man as Michael Trotter, 46, of Louisville.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
New study begins to support shooting survivors
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting identified
Police investigating shooting on Watterson Expressway

Police do not have anyone suspected in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly