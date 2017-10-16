Police investigating deadly shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Rowan Street just before midnight on Sunday.

At least one person died in the shooting, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

