Man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Northwestern Parkway around 1 a.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived they found a man had been shot in an alley. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Eric Thompson, 30, of Louisville.

Police do not have any suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

