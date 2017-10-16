Man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Northwestern Parkway around 1 a.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Northwestern Parkway around 1 a.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell (Source: WAVE 3 News) LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Northwestern Parkway around 1 a.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived they found a man had been shot in an alley. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ Police investigating deadly shooting in Portland neighborhood
New study begins to support shooting survivors
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting identified

The victim was identified as Eric Thompson, 30, of Louisville.

Police do not have any suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly