1 stabbed in Portland neighborhood

The stabbing was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street around 5:45 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was stabbed in the Portland neighborhood.



The stabbing was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street around 5:45 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood

+ Police investigating deadly shooting in Portland neighborhood

+ Man killed in Sunday morning shooting identified

The extent of the victim’s injuries have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.