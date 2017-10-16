Man in wheelchair hit by SUV while crossing road

A man in a wheelchair was taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV in Henderson.

It happened Friday around 5:30 p.m. at N. Green St. and 5th St.

According to police, William Head, of Henderson, had the crossing signal and was in the crosswalk on N. Green St. when an SUV, driven by Barbara Capps, of Dixon, KY, turned on hit him.

The impact turned over his wheelchair and pushed him down the road.

Head was taken to St. Vincent in for treatment. No word on his condition.

