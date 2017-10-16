The holidays are near: See the hottest Halloween costumes, Christmas gifts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It's Halloween mania right now. You can't go to the store without seeing globs of candy, mountains of decorations and of course aisles of costumes.



If you’re still looking for a costume the National Retail Federation has you covered.



The National Retail Federation is predicting superhero costumes as the top pick for children, the classic witch look will reign supreme for adults and get ready to see a lot of pets dressed as pumpkins.



While many are still shopping for costumes, some consumers are already getting ready for the busiest shopping time of the year.



A new survey from Retail Me Not says 54 percent of Americans will start Christmas shopping before Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.



The average shopper is expected to spend just under $12,000.



Thanksgiving comes early this year on Nov. 23, which gives shoppers an extra week to finish Christmas shopping.



Here’s a look at some of the hottest toys in 2017, according to Toys R Us.



