THE LATEST: UofL Athletic Association fires Pitino

UofL interim president Dr. Gregory Postel called the meeting into session at 8:50 a.m. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The University of Louisville Athletic Association met in an executive session Monday morning to discuss the contracts of acting basketball coach David Padgett and acting athletic director Vince Tyra. WAVE 3 News will have complete coverage of these developments throughout the morning and afternoon.

2:45 p.m. - UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel announces that suspended basketball coach Rick Pitino has been terminated with cause.

12: 55 p.m. - Rick Pitino’s attorney, Steve Pence, spoke to reporters outside of the meeting.

“The right thing to do is to bring the coach back. He’s not terminated right now and he should not be terminated, he should be brought back, if the university wants to negotiate for him to leave at a later time we’ll talk about that, but this is not the right way to do this,” Pence said. “The coach did not engage in any of this activity, he didn’t know about the activity, I think we made a very compelling case to the board. I think they listened attentively and we’ll just have to wait and see what they say.”

Pence did not deny allegations that Pitino was “Coach 2” in the FBI complaints.

“We presented our case as if coach Pitino was Coach 2,” he said.

11 a.m. - Pitino’s attorney, Steve Pence, entered the meeting shortly before 11 a.m.

9:45 a.m. - The UofL Athletic Association ratified David Padgett as the acting head coach of the men's basketball team and Vince Tyra as the acting athletic director of the university before going into a closed-door executive session.

8:50 a.m. - An executive session to discuss Rick Pitino's fate with the University of Louisville is being held in Grawemeyer Hall.

