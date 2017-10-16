Fire lane rules going back to normal in Owensboro

A fire lane ordinance put into place in September in Owensboro is going back to normal.

Owensboro Commissioners changed the fire code, allowing drivers to park in a fire lane for three minutes if the vehicle was occupied.

Officials say the ordinance was impossible to enforce, cumbersome from business owners, and often abused.

Starting Nov. 1, Owensboro Police will start actively enforcing the original rules that say no parking is allowed, with the exception of emergency vehicles, in fire lanes.

