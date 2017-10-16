Silver Alert issued for Jeffersonville man believed to be in extreme danger

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old Jeffersonville man who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Nyle Lew Hepfer was last seen on Oct. 15 around 7:15 p.m. in Jeffersonville, according to Jeffersonville police.

Hepfer is described as being 6’ tall and weighing 270 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange pullover, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Hepfer has a tattoo of a rose on his right forearm.

Police said Hepfer may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Jeffersonville police at 812-246-6996 or 911.

