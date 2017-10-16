FAA looking after pilot drops turkeys on Arkansas festival

(Josh Dooley /The Baxter Bulletin via AP, file). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2011, file photo, visitors to the Yellville Turkey Trot in Yellville, Ark., wear shirts mocking an effort by animal rights activists to identify a pilot who routinely flew over the...

(Jason Ivester /The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File). In this Oct. 7, 2016, photo, an airplane passes over the Yellville Turkey Trot in Yellville, Ark., while someone aboard drops a live turkey to the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration ...

(Josh Dooley/The Baxter Bulletin via AP). A young boy attempts to shove a turkey off a downtown tin roof on the Yellville square during the opening day of the 72nd Annual Turkey Trot Festival, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Yellville, Ark. During the first ...

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration says it will check to see whether any laws or regulations were broken when a low-flying pilot dropped live turkeys onto an Arkansas festival over the weekend.

The annual Yellville Turkey Trot in northern Arkansas has included a turkey drop for more than five decades , though sponsors in recent years have distanced themselves from the practice.

Several birds were dropped Saturday and then chased by festival-goers below.

Local animal rights activist Rose Hilliard wants criminal charges filed against the pilot. She alleges the pilot "terrorized" the birds and violated state laws against animal cruelty and animal abandonment.

Festival organizers didn't immediately return calls seeking comment Monday.

An FAA spokesman said Monday the agency was aware of the weekend flyover. In the past, the FAA hasn't intervened because the birds aren't considered projectiles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.