Weekend shootings put Louisville on pace to match last year's homicide mark

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three victims were added to Metro Louisville’s list of homicides this past weekend. LMPD is investigating all three homicides by gunfire.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says there have been 87 homicides in 2017. WAVE 3 News reported 90 homicides during the same time period in 2016.

Early Sunday Morning, William Reichle, of Louisville was found fatally shot on Poplar View Drive. Just before midnight in the Portland neighborhood police were called to a shooting and found a man shot inside a home. Monday morning, around 1 a.m. another man was shot and killed in the Shawnee Neighborhood.

“I have two sons and I worry about them being around the wrong people getting involved with the wrong people, or being at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Tracy Browning said.

Browning says stress is not helpful for a woman recovering from gun violence. On August 26th, Browning was shot near the left temple.

“I never imagined looking at someone pointing a gun towards me and then them shooting,” Browning said.

The man accused of shooting Browning, Andre Morris, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, domestic violence and burglary. Browning still lives in the home where the man she was dating shot her.

“I am having a very hard time getting past this and getting out of my head,” Browning said.

Browning remembers details of the shooting and feared dying.

“It was burning really bad,” Browning said. “My head was burning, blood was running down my face.”

Browning was in the hospital for 11 days. She says her vision is blurry, she suffers headaches and cannot work. Browning feels blessed to be walking and grateful to not be included in the list of 2017 homicides.

“Whatever the purpose is with this situation, I do believe God left me here for a purpose,” Browning said.

Browning plans to participate in a study on shooting survivors between 2005 and 2017. The deadline to become involved is November 1st. Anyone who would like to be a part of the study click here for more information.

